71 fresh COVID cases in Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana reported 71 new COVID cases taking the active caseload to 518 for 7,711 tests conducted and reports of 328 samples awaited on Tuesday.

The official bulletin said Hyderabad had 44 fresh cases while three cases each have been reported from Medak, Nalgonda and Rangareddy. This takes the cumulative cases to about 8.4 lakh of those infected since March 2022 and recoveries to 8.36 lakh with 74 persons turning healthy on Tuesday.

Booster or preventive dose vaccine coverage has touched around 1.31 crore leaving a deficit of 1.52 crore while still 2,534 have to take the first dose and 9.20 lakh have to take the second dose.