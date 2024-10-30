71 booked for indecent conduct during Rachakonda SHE Teams’ decoy operations

As many as 71 people, including 36 minors, were arrested by the Rachakonda SHE Teams for misbehaving with women in public places over the last 15 days. The accused were counselled in the Women Safety Wing office in LB Nagar in presence of their family members.

According to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G. Sudhir Babu, the arrests were made during the decoy operations carried out by She Teams in public places including bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges and markets.

The teams also carried out ‘metro rail decoy operations’ in which six men travelling in the women’s section of the compartment were nabbed, and fined by the metro station officials.

Apart from this, the commissionerate also recorded 95 complaints including harassment over phone call - 24, and social media applications - 32, in the first two weeks of October. Of these, eight criminals cases and six petty cases were booked and 61 others were counselled, said Women Safety Wing DCP T. Usha Vishwanath.

Between October 1 - October 15, the teams conducted 42 awareness programmes educating over 10,050 people on laws for women, crimes and precautions to be taken.

The officials also shared examples of some cases in which timely complaint led to the arrests.

In one of the cases, a man who was earlier booked for sexually assaulting a young woman in Ibrahimpatnam was arrested again for harassing her over phone. The victim had moved to America and was receiving inappropriate messages from the accused. He also threatened to attack her parents in Ibrahimpatnam if she did not take the case back. Following a complaint, he was arrested by She Teams and put behind the bars.

In another such case, a man from Uppal was arrested from harassing her neighbour with inappropriate gestures. Another man from Hayathnagar harassing and threatening a woman was arrested and sent to jail.

