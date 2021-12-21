‘70,000 farmers died in last three-and-a-half years’

HYDERABAD

21 December 2021 00:00 IST

All the families benefited under Rythu Bima

Few months before concluding the first term, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had announced introduction of Rythu Bima (farmers’ group insurance scheme). The government claimed that this was the first such insurance scheme introduced in the country.

The scheme is being implemented with the help of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India.

The State government pays the entire premium to the LIC. In the event of the death of an enrolled farmer due to any reason, including natural death, the LIC will transfer ₹5 lakh to the account of the nominee within 10 days.

However, the number of farmers who died in the last three-and-a-half years since inception of the scheme stood at an alarming figure of 70,041. The total amount of insurance amount paid to the families of farmers stands at ₹3,502.05 crore.

According to information available with the official sources, in 2018-19 the number of farmers’ deaths registered was 17,644 with a payment of ₹882.2 crore, in 2019- 20 the number was 18,928 with a payment of ₹946.4 crore, in 2020- 21 the number was 28,174 with a payment of ₹1,408.7 crore and in the present year the number is 5,295 with a payment of ₹264.75 crore as on December second week.

Total premium paid till now is ₹3,204.73 crore.

Though officials did not contradict the figures, they claim that all the farmers who are having land on their names are not into farming and more than 50% are into other activities like jobs and business.

They also clarify that the deaths include natural, accidents and health-related issues of farmers, besides suicides.

However, the numbers do not include tenant farmers as they are not recognised by the State government at any level and data is not available with any source. But the fact remains that there are many tenant farmers living on farming and feeding the State.

“Our government has been trying to stand with farmers. That is why we have extended Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, round the clock free power, in addition to providing seed and fertilizer. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wishes that farming should flourish as an industry and future generations should turn towards it. 60% of people in the country are dependent on farming in our country.

Like Telangana, other States and the Centre should implement Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima in addition to providing irrigation. If not, we will see farmers only in museums,” S. Niranjan Reddy, Agriculture Minister told The Hindu.