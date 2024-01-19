₹700 crore Secunderabad railway station works progressing

January 19, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ₹700 crore redevelopment work of the Secunderabad Railway Station has been progressing on schedule with work on most of the foundations on both sides of platforms 1 and 10 for various world-class amenities completed, according to SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday.

On the south side, nearly 80% of the construction work related to foundations has been completed as also 80% of basement 1 slab work and 60% of basement 2 slab work. The ground floor of the south side will be the drop-off zone for the departing passengers, while basement 1 will be the pick-up zone for the arriving passengers towards the south-side.

Basement 2 will have a parking facility for the vehicles and will have a capacity to accommodate nearly 200 four-wheelers. To facilitate completion of the remaining work, while also ensuring smooth movement of vehicles, a temporary road has been laid and opened for passengers towards approach on the south-side of the existing station building, he said in an official release.

Further, the existing building on the south-side will be expanded and have a new and modern structure. Nearly 45% of the foundation work for this new building, 45% of the columns work and nearly 30% of the ground floor slab work has been completed.

Two electrical substations of 33 KV capacity will be coming up in place of the existing 11 KV for meeting the demands of the station with work commenced for one 33 KV ESS on the south-side with civil frame structure and walls completed.

On the north-side, works for the construction of six-floor multi-level car Parking (MLCP) are proceeding. Currently, more than 50% work on foundations, columns and ground floor slab works have been completed. Utility shifting for 25% of the existing station building on the north-side has been completed. Construction work for a new foot-over-bridge (FOB) towards Kazipet-end has also commenced with foundation work done on two platforms, while work is proceeding on other platforms.

CPRO Ch. Rakesh pointed out that already, a temporary booking office has already been constructed in place of the existing booking office on the north-side to facilitate construction activity, without disrupting the passenger services. A new RPF building has come up too.

The redevelopment works are being planned such that there is least inconvenience to the passengers and by practising safe construction methods. The new station building will have modern architecture and world-class amenities for the rail passengers. Progress of the work is being monitored continuously by top officials, he added. Redevelopment works have been done by Girdharilal Construction Private Limited under EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) mode for completion in 36 months.