70-year-old woman killed by herd of monkeys

March 05, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 09:50 am IST

The woman was washing vessels when about twenty monkeys pounced on her and attacked her

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old woman was mauled to death by a herd of monkeys at her house in Ramareddy mandal headquarters village in the Kamareddy district. 

The woman Chataraboina Narsavva was washing vessels when about twenty monkeys pounced on her and attacked her on chest, back and limbs on Friday. She was all alone at home. She succumbed to injuries in hospital on Saturday.

Sources said the fear-stricken neighbors made no attempt to go to her rescue even as she cried for help. They shut themselves inside their houses until the monkeys fled. 

Narsavva stayed in the house with her youngest daughter Suguna but the latter had gone to a wedding in Kamareddy. Suguna returned after twenty minutes and rushed her mother to the hospital with grievous injuries, but to no avail.   

