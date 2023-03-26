ADVERTISEMENT

70-year-old auto driver punched by man over fare dies

March 26, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old autorickshaw driver who was allegedly punched by a man during an argument over fare succumbed to his injuries at Osmania General Hospital on Sunday.

According to sub inspector N. Jagadeesh, the autorickshaw driver, Shaik Amjad of Masab Tank, dropped a woman off outside Government Dental College in Afzalgunj on Saturday morning. “The fare was ₹150 and the woman approached the accused, Mohd Ali Baba Shah, seeking change to pay Amjad. Ali helped the woman and she paid Amjad the fare. However, an argument broke out between Amjad and Ali over the fare and Ali demanded ₹100 back. This escalated and Ali punched Amjad on his face. Amjad collapsed and passersby rushed him to Osmania General Hospital, where he died on Sunday night while undergoing treatment.”

Police said Ali was addicted to ganja and whitener and roamed around Afzalgunj area. “He was arrested after the assault and will now be booked for murder,” added the sub inspector.

