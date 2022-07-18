70 families get a makeover of their homes

Habitat for Humanity India and IKEA undertake repairs of houses of low-income families

Habitat for Humanity India and IKEA undertake repairs of houses of low-income families

A non-government organisation Habitat for Humanity India and global home furnishings company IKEA have joined hands to repair homes of 70 marginalized families living in Jagathgirigutta in Medchal district.

The community living in Jagathgirigutta is inhabited by daily wage earners, domestic helpers, vegetable vendors, and people working in the informal sector, most living in dilapidated or damaged houses which fail to protect them from extreme climatic conditions and make them susceptible to diseases. Most houses are more than 20-years-old and need repairs. Loss of livelihood caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the families from taking up house repairs.

Through this collaboration, Habitat for Humanity India has repaired the damaged homes and improved the housing conditions for more than 350 individuals in the community who had suffered from the dual health and economic crises posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The repair works include fixing cracks, plastering, painting, door and roof adjustments, and overhauling of toilets.