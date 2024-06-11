70 booby traps unearthed in Telangana’s Charla mandal bordering Chhattisgarh

Around 70 booby traps allegedly planted by Maoists were unearthed in Pusuguppa forest area in Telangana’s Charla mandal, close to the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh, on Monday, police said.

The booby traps and 4,396 sharp metal spikes were uncovered by the personnel of the special party police of Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district in coordination with the Chhattisgarh police and the CRPF during an area domination operation in Pusuguppa forest area.

Police said the booby traps were found concealed in trenches in the forest area along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border frequented by tribal people to collect minor forest produce.

Police sources said timely detection of the booby traps helped avert loss of life citing the recent incident of death of a villager after he accidentally stepped on a landmine allegedly planted by ultras in Kongala forest area in neighbouring Mulugu district.