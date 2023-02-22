7 years’ jail for three bankers for money laundering

February 22, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Metropolitan Sessions Judge convicted five persons, including three bankers, for money laundering.

T. Jayasree and M. Chinna, employees of M/s Chakkilam Trade House Limited (CTHL), and bank officials S. Narasimhan, A. Sesibhushana Rao and S. Arogyam, were sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and penalty of ₹50,000 each. The court also directed CTHL to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate was conducted based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Anti-Corruption Branch, Hyderabad.

The probe found that CTHL, then represented by its director, the late Chakkilam Raghuram, had fraudulently availed loan from SBI on the basis of fabricated financial statements, board resolution and documents showing higher turnover and fake MoUs with various parties showing business deals.

A total loan amount of ₹2,08,50,000 sanctioned by the SBI was misappropriated and laundered. The investigation also revealed that properties that were mortgaged with the banks for loan were already sold by the company and its promoters.