7 witnesses examined on day 4 of Yellapatar case trial

Next date for the trial’s continuation on December 30

On the fourth day of the trial of the infamous Yellapatar rape and murder case in the designated Special Court for its speedy trial in Adilabad on Friday, some seven witnesses were examined.

The witnesses included Tahsildars of Lingapur mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district where the offence took place and the Tahsildar of Khanapur mandal in Nirmal district where the victim belonged.

Other witnesses were panches related with the confession, case diary, inquest, recovery of blood stained clothes of the victim and a relative who provided a mobile SIM card to the victim. District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, who is also the in-charge Judge of the Special Court, posted the case to December 30.

