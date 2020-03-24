7 p.m. to 6 a.m. is curfew time in TS: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that it was curfew time in Telangana from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. everyday and no mercy will be shown to anyone coming on to the roads during these hours.

He warned shopkeepers, including vegetable vendors, to wind up sharp by 6 p.m. as a delay of even one minute will not be tolerated. This was an emergency situation to combat coronavirus which required tough measures, Mr. Rao told a media conference after a high-level meeting to review the status of virus in the State. The meeting was followed by a video conference with district Collectors and Superintendents of Police to brief them about the decisions of the meeting.

At the media conference, Mr. Rao said the restrictions on the movement and crowding of people during day time will continue to prevent infections. The permitted activities, however, were agriculture and dairy farming, works under National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme and ongoing irrigation projects. Workers at the camps of project sites will be made to scatter out and the whole area sanitised.

He said agriculture was being permitted without people coming in close contact because there was standing crop over 50 lakh acres. When the harvesting took place, he asked farmers not to bring the produce to agricultural market yards for sale as the government will procure the stocks in villages at minimum support price. The money will be credited to farmers accounts.

He asked people not to invite a situation where the government was forced to impose 24-hour curfew, issue shoot at sight orders or deploy the army if they did not heed to the restrictions.

The government had seized the passports of foreign returnees who were in home quarantine on arrival in the State. They should not face the risk of seeing their passports suspended if they jumped the quarantine. In this context, he referred to a person who escaped from quarantine thrice.

Mr. Rao said the threat of virus spreading in the State through foreign returnees had ceased with the last incoming domestic flight on Tuesday. The focus has now shifted to checking the spread through local transmission.

The State had 35 positive cases of coronavirus which will all ease out by April 7 as none of them were serious. As many as 19,313 persons were under surveillance and there were 114 suspected cases, including 82 foreign returnees. The results of 32 persons who were suspected to have contracted the virus locally will be known on Wednesday.