7 more test negative for nCoV

Seven more samples sent from Hyderabad tested negative for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). One more person was admitted to the isolation ward of the State government hospital on Monday. In the past two weeks, a total of 19 samples from the State tested negative for nCoV.

Testing of samples for the virus at Gandhi Hospital’s Virology laboratory began on Monday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that samples collected from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can be tested at the laboratory.

The results of samples tested during standardisation run were approved by National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune. Head of the Microbiology department K Nagamani said that initially they have to send 10 samples which test negative to the NIV to cross check the results. “Every sample which tests positive too has to be sent to NIV, where results will be confirmed and declared,” Dr Nagamani said.

Wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) which includes gloves, N95 masks, the Microbiology department’s doctors work in bio-safety cabinets. She said that to make the virus ineffective, they remove RNA from it and spray chemicals. Failure in taking measures to prevent contamination could lead to false positive cases.

A professor in the department Dr S Rajeshwar Rao said that an NIV scientist will work along with them in the lab for two more days when samples are tested.