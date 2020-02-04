7 more IAS officers transferred

Shifting of bureaucrats to key positions is continuing with the State government transferring seven more IAS officers late on Tuesday.

Irrigation Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar has been given the additional responsibility of overseeing Relief and Rehabilitation and Land Acquisition related matters. Senior bureaucrat Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, awaiting posting, has been transferred as Additional Director General of Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute and Ahmed Nadeem has been posted as secretary of Minority Welfare Department, relieving Ajay Mishra from the full additional charge. Syed Ali Murtaza who was waiting for posting has been posted as Officer on Special Duty of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Aisha Masrat Khanam was posted as deputy secretary of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department.

G. S. Pandyan had been posted as Deputy Secretary of Scheduled Caste Commission and another IAS officer Ch. Shivalingaiah was posted as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Cooperation Department.