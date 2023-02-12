ADVERTISEMENT

7 MLCs retiring in March, May given farewell

February 12, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Seven MLCs, whose term is coming to an end in March and May this year, were felicitated on Sunday, the last day of the Budget session.

The term of V. Gangadhar Goud, A. Krishna Reddy and K. Naveen Kumar, all BRS members from the Assembly constituency, and K. Janardhan Reddy, PRTU member from the Teachers’ Constituency, is coming to an end on March 29. The term of S.A.H. Jafri of AIMIM from Local Authorities’ Constituency is coming to an and on May 1. The terms of D. Rajeshwar Rao and Farooq Hussain, members nominated by Governor, is coming to an end on May 27.

The members were felicitated by Council Chairman G. Sukender Reddy, and Ministers V. Prashanth Reddy, T. Harish Rao and Md. Mahamood Ali.

Other members P. Rajeshwar Reddy, S. Madhusudana Chary, S. Subhash Reddy, M.S. Prabhakar Rao, L. Ramana, K. Damodar Reddy, D. Vitthal, K. Raghotham Reddy, V. Yadava Reddy, M. Koti Reddy and B. Dayanand, and Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Acharyulu were also present.

