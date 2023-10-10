HamberMenu
7 kg gold, unaccounted cash seized in multiple vehicle checks across city

October 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police made multiple seizures of unaccounted cash along with gold and silver ornaments across the city on Monday during vehicle checking. 

The Abids Road police seized 7 kg gold and 295 kg silver which was being carried in an SUV, without valid documents.  “It was revealed during enquiry that the driver was Sai Kumar, who was escorting K. Venkatesh and M. Shiva Prasad, employees of Caps Gold Pvt Ltd. “They claimed that they were moving the gold and silver to their branch in Gunfoundary, Abids from the office in SD Road. However, they were unable to produce relevant documents,” said the officials. 

In another instance, officials at the Puranapul road seized ₹15 lakh from one Shanker Yadav, a resident of Begum Bazar, when his two-wheeler was stopped for vehicle checking.

At Panchsheel crossroads, Y. Gopi Rao was caught carrying ₹9.3 lakh of unaccounted cash by the Chaderghat police. The Film Nagar police seized ₹30 lakh cash from a man’s car at Shaikpet.

