7 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Hyderabad

July 11, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Seven members of a family, including three children, suffered severe injuries when a domestic LPG cylinder leaked and blew up at their house, in Domalguda police limits here on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Rose Colony at around 11 a.m., when the family was getting ready to prepare special dishes.

The head of the household Padma, her sister Nagamani and her husband Anand, her daughter Dhanalakshmi and three children aged under 10 — Abhinav, Sharanya and Vihar — were at the house at the time of incident.

The family was together for the past three days for Bonalu festivities.

The police said the family was using a large gas stove for the preparations. it is suspected that when Anand lit the stove a leak from the regulator caused instant fire that soon spread in the whole room.

All the seven persons suffered severe burn injuries on the face and on the upper body. They were rushed to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be critical and they have been kept under observation.

Fire tender and personnel from Disaster Response Force rushed to the spot to control the fire.

