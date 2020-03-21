7 held, 160 kg dry ganja seized

Adilabad One Town and Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Friday arrested seven persons and seized 160 kg dry ganja, three cars and ₹2 lakh cash.
The accused, some of whom were involved in a case of ganja smuggling earlier, were identified as Rathod Bikku, Md. Amjad Ali Khan, Jadhav Vilas, Shatruvar Laxman Singh, Pawar Rajesh, all of Utnoor town and Tareef Khan of Mewat in Haryana and Sk. Sharifuddin of Adilabad town.
Producing the seized ganja at a press conference, Adilabad DSP N.S.V. Venkateshar Rao, One Town CI V. Suresh and CCS Inspector V. Chandramouli, said that the accused were drivers.
Police said that the gang obtained ganja from Sileru in Visakhapatnam and transported it to Maharashtra and UP after crossing Rajamahendravaram, Bhadrachalam, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar and Adilabad. They had purchased the cars to transport the contraband, police said.
