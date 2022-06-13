Telangana

7 check dams sanctioned to Balkonda

The State Government has sanctioned construction of 7 new check dams in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district at a cost of about ₹57.09 crore.

According to the orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, four check dams will be constructed across Peddavagu near Shetpally and Palem-Donkal villages of Morthad mandal, near Ramannapet and Velpur-Janakampet villages of Velpur mandal.

Similarly, three check dams will be constructed across Kappalavagu near Bejjor-Bheemgal villages and Salampur-Secunderapur villages in Bheemgal mandal and near Velgatur in Mendora mandal.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 13, 2022 8:56:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/7-check-dams-sanctioned-to-balkonda/article65524158.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY