7 check dams sanctioned to Balkonda
The State Government has sanctioned construction of 7 new check dams in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district at a cost of about ₹57.09 crore.
According to the orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, four check dams will be constructed across Peddavagu near Shetpally and Palem-Donkal villages of Morthad mandal, near Ramannapet and Velpur-Janakampet villages of Velpur mandal.
Similarly, three check dams will be constructed across Kappalavagu near Bejjor-Bheemgal villages and Salampur-Secunderapur villages in Bheemgal mandal and near Velgatur in Mendora mandal.
