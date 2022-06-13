7 check dams sanctioned to Balkonda

The State Government has sanctioned construction of 7 new check dams in Balkonda constituency of Nizamabad district at a cost of about ₹57.09 crore.

According to the orders issued by Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, four check dams will be constructed across Peddavagu near Shetpally and Palem-Donkal villages of Morthad mandal, near Ramannapet and Velpur-Janakampet villages of Velpur mandal.

Similarly, three check dams will be constructed across Kappalavagu near Bejjor-Bheemgal villages and Salampur-Secunderapur villages in Bheemgal mandal and near Velgatur in Mendora mandal.