Only 7 addresses in Bodhan fraudulently secured passports

HYDERABAD

23 February 2021 22:28 IST

Bangladeshi Parimal is master mind: says CPolice Commissioner

Only seven addresses in Bodhan, Nizamabad, in Telangana were used to fraudulently obtain 72 Indian passports for Bangaldesh nationals. One among the addresses was used for 37 passports!

At a press conference held on Tuesday, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said that Parimal Bain (31) was the master mind who obtained the passports. The accused too is a Bangladeshi who obtained the passport for him and his brother. Parimal realized that he could mint money by obtaining the important document for other illegal immigrants.

The grave issue came to the notice of Cyberabad Police when an Immigration Officer lodged a complaint with them on January 25 of this year. According to the details of the complaint, when the officer and his team were on duty on January 24 at RGI Airport, Shamshabad, three Bangladeshi nationals approached departure immigration counter with intention to depart to Dubai with fraudulently obtained Indian passports.

The three Bangladeshis revealed that they obtained fake Aadhaar cards with help of an agent from Shahnaj Pail from West Bengal, and further helped them to secure Indian passports.

A case was registered and the Cyberabad police took up investigation. Nearly month-long investigation helped police to know the methods adopted to get Aadhaar cards, Indian passports, people involved in the case including two policemen.

The Cyberabad police said that after working in Kolkata for a year, Parimal shifted to Bodhan and worked as an assistant to Rao, an ayurvedic doctor. Gradually, Parimal started his own first-aid clinic near bus stand. Based on his rental agreement, he obtained an Aadhaar card, and later, a passport. After a few months, he secured a passport for his brother Gopal Bain who is now in Gulf.

Realising that he can get the passports illegal immigrants, he took help from his friend Sameer Roy and Shahnaj alias Sabuj to have Bangladeshi migrants come to Bodhan, obtain Aadhaar cards and Indian passports.

For at least six months, they worked at local industries, before getting the documents on one particular address in Bodhan.

The two arrested policemen confessed that they accepted cash kickbacks for issuing verification clearances for several passports to the same address.

The police already asked Regional Passport Officer to cancer the 72 Indian passports, and have asked for Look Out Circulars from the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer.