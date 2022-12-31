ADVERTISEMENT

6th pump of Kannepally PH revived

December 31, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The engineers of Kaleshwaram project and those of the contract agency have revived six pumps of the Kannepally pump house linked to Medigadda Barrage in two weeks, with the first two on December 18 and the sixth one on December 31.

According to engineer-in-chief (Ramagundam) of the project N. Venkateshwarlu, the sixth pump was run successfully on Saturday with all designed parameters, including discharge of about 2,200 cusecs of water (2,120 cusecs to be precise) by lifting it by 49 metres (height). The pump was run successfully at 12.15 p.m. on Saturday, taking the total discharge capacity of 12,715 cusecs or over one tmc ft a day.

He stated that the third pump was revived on December 20, fourth on December 22, and fifth on December 28.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The revival of six out of 11 pumps of the Kannepally pump house now helps lift back water from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram Barrage and from there backward to Sundilla and Yellampally barrages to carry the water out of the river course with the help of Nandimedaram and Laxmipur pump houses to take it to Mid Manair reservoir for the onward journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US