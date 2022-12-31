HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6th pump of Kannepally PH revived

December 31, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The engineers of Kaleshwaram project and those of the contract agency have revived six pumps of the Kannepally pump house linked to Medigadda Barrage in two weeks, with the first two on December 18 and the sixth one on December 31.

According to engineer-in-chief (Ramagundam) of the project N. Venkateshwarlu, the sixth pump was run successfully on Saturday with all designed parameters, including discharge of about 2,200 cusecs of water (2,120 cusecs to be precise) by lifting it by 49 metres (height). The pump was run successfully at 12.15 p.m. on Saturday, taking the total discharge capacity of 12,715 cusecs or over one tmc ft a day.

He stated that the third pump was revived on December 20, fourth on December 22, and fifth on December 28.

The revival of six out of 11 pumps of the Kannepally pump house now helps lift back water from Medigadda Barrage to Annaram Barrage and from there backward to Sundilla and Yellampally barrages to carry the water out of the river course with the help of Nandimedaram and Laxmipur pump houses to take it to Mid Manair reservoir for the onward journey.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.