698 senior resident doctors from 29 hospitals to boycott duties over pay

Around 698 senior resident doctors working at 29 government hospitals would boycott elective medical services (Out-Patient and duties in wards) from Wednesday, demanding immediate payment of salaries pending from two to seven months.

President of Telangana Senior Resident Doctors’ Association M. Rajeev said that they will boycott emergency duties from Friday, if their demands were not met.

Senior resident doctors of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital started boycotting their elective duties on Tuesday.

One year work at government hospitals after completion of post-graduation is called senior residency. Every year, a batch of such doctors join colleges and hospitals with a monthly salary of ₹ 80,500.

Medicos who had started their PG in May 2018 completed the course in April 2021. Since the second wave of COVID was at its peak during this period, the government continued their services till August 15, as per TSRDA. This batch had started to work as senior resident doctors from November 2021.

They were not paid the salaries for two, three, five, and seven months depending on the hospital they are working at. Some of them did not receive the salaries right from the time they had started working.

The medicos said that the situation was causing financial distress since they were forced to borrow money from their parents or spouses for daily expenses. They had highlighted the issue a week ago but to no avail.