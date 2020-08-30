69% of total cases in State asymptomatic

HYDERABAD

30 August 2020 22:55 IST

Importance of testing for early detection, isolation, treatment and containment felt

A whopping 69% of 1,23,090 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana till August 30 did not have any symptoms of COVID-19. The remaining 31% were symptomatic.

As a precautionary measure, close contacts (family members or others) of the COVID-19 patients too underwent tests. In some cases, if a person tested positive, his or her close contacts (family members or others) too tested positive though they were asymptomatic. This indicates the importance of testing for early detection, isolation, treatment, and containment of COVID-19.

On Saturday, 61,148 people were tested. Of them, 27,516 were primary contacts, 8,560 were secondary contacts. Together, the primary and secondary contacts constitute 59%. The information was provided in the daily media bulletin issued on Sunday.

Senior officials from the State Health Department said that the rest of the 41% are people who suffered from fever, Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) - which indicates that large percentage of people with COVID-19 symptoms are keen to get tested suspecting they might have contracted the infectious disease.

However, officials did not give clarity on whether the 41% came in contact with any COVID-19 patients, or if source of infection was not known.

2,924 cases on Saturday

Around 3,000 COVID-19 cases per day continue to be recorded in Telangana as 2,924 swab samples tested positive for coronavirus - taking the total to 1,23,090. The toll reached 818 as 10 more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 2,924 positive cases includes 461 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 213 in Rangareddy, 181 in Khammam, 172 in Karimnagar, 171 in Nalgonda, 152 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 140 in Nizamabad, 118 in Suryapet and, 102 in Warangal Urban. Results of 1,801 more samples are awaited.

Of the total 1,23,090 cases, 31,284 are active cases, 90,988 have recovered, while 818 have died.