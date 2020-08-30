COVID-19 | 69% of Telangana cases so far asymptomatic

With 10,603 testing positive, A.P. now in second position; Kerala adds 2,154 cases; Karnataka reports 106 deaths, 8,852 cases

Telangana, which has so far found 1,23,090 people positive for COVID-19, said 69% of them did not have any symptoms, while the remaining 31% were symptomatic.

As a precaution, close contacts (family members and others) of a patient too underwent tests. In some cases, if a person was positive, his or her close contacts too tested positive though they were asymptomatic. This showed the importance of testing for early detection, isolation, treatment, and containment, officials said.

On Saturday, 61,148 people were tested. Of these, 27,516 were primary contacts, and 8,560 were secondary contacts. Together, the primary and secondary contacts constituted 59%, the media bulletin said on Sunday. Senior Health Department officials said that the rest of the 41% suffered from fever, Influenza-like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), which indicated many with COVID-19 symptoms were keen to get tested.

However, whether the 41% had come into contact with other patients, or the source of infection was unknown remained unclear. With 2,924 more samples testing positive, the total came to 1,23,090. The toll stood at 818 as 10 more patients died.

The 2,924 cases included 461 from Greater Hyderabad, 213 in Rangareddy, 181 in Khammam, 172 in Karimnagar, 171 in Nalgonda, 152 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 140 in Nizamabad, 118 in Suryapet, 102 in Warangal Urban.

As it reported 10,000 new infections for the fifth day, Andhra Pradesh had the second highest figure in the country after Maharashtra as of Sunday. With 4,24,767 infections, including 10,603 reported the previous day, Andhra Pradesh surpassed Tamil Nadu. The death toll went up to 3,884 with 88 new fatalities, the Health Department said. While the death rate in A.P. was 0.91%, it was 1.71% in Tamil Nadu. Active cases in the State stood at 99,129 — also the second highest.

The positivity rate of tests so far was 11.59%, and 63,077 more samples were tested. Tests per million ratio stood at 68,659 and confirmed positive cases per million at 7,954.

Karnataka’s total rose further, as 8,852 new cases were reported on Sunday. The Health and Family Welfare Department put deaths at 106 on Sunday, taking the total to 5,589. Of the total 88,091 active cases, 730 people were in ICU

Kerala reported 2,154 new cases on Sunday, and 23,658 patients were in hospitals.

The toll rose to 287, with the Health Department confirming seven more deaths. These included the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal, two deaths in Kannur, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

(With inputs from Vijayawada, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram bureaus)