₹68,500 Deepavali bonus to SCCL workforce

08 November 2020 01:56 IST

Ahead of the ensuing festival of lights, the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is making arrangements to disburse Deepavali bonus (Performance Linked Reward) of ₹68,500 each to all its eligible non-executive cadre (NCWA) employees, including the Badli workers, for 2019-20 financial year on November 12, SCCL sources said. The PLR Deepavali bonus amount would be directly credited to the bank accounts of all the eligible workforce of the company on Thursday.

The company management is spearheading a campaign on safe celebration of the ensuing festival of lights in strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols in the coal belt.

The company is presently operating a total of 27 underground coal mines and 19 Opencast Projects in the coal belt region of the State.

