67.72 lakh of 1.17 crore households in Telangana covered under caste survey in 12 days

The caste survey launched by Telangana Government is progressing at a brisk pace with Mulugu district reporting completion of 87.1% households and Nalgonda district reporting coverage of 81.4%.

The intensity with which the survey has been progressing could be seen from the fact that Jangaon reported 77.6%, Mancherial (74.8%) and Peddapalli (74.3%) coverage within days of the launch of the caste census (Kulaganana survey) launched on November 6. The Greater Hyderabad area is however trailing in the survey with 38.3% coverage reflecting the challenges of surveying the densely populated regions.

67.72 lakh households surveyed

According to officials, over 67.72 lakh households of the 1.17 crore listed had been surveyed in 12 days since the launch of the census operations with the officials concerned reporting comprehensive data collection as part of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the State Government had sanctioned 4,696 houses for the families displaced under Mid Manair reservoir project under Indiramma Indlu (weaker section housing programme) with ₹5 lakh under the State Reserve Quota. The development follows allocation of house sites for the project displaced families in 12 villages including hamlets under the relief and rehabilitation package. Of the 10,683 families that were affected, 5,987 families constructed houses leaving 4,696 families. The Government has accordingly sanctioned ₹5 lakh each for the families enabling them to construct their own houses.

