6.72% school attendance in Suryapet

On the first day of reopening of schools for Classes 6 to 8, schools in Suryapet district recorded 6.72% attendance, officials in the District Education Office informed.

As per directions of the State government, various managements opened their schools for classes 6, 7 and 8 on Wednesday.

In the district, there are 529 schools and 39, 050 students that involve the said category, and only 2, 624 (6.72%) students attended school.

All the schools are being monitored for adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures, the department officials said.