67-year-old man convicted
A 67-year-old man was awarded three years imprisonment in a POCSO case, police said.
Police identified the accused as V Krishna Reddy, a watchman, who called a five-year-old victim to his place and removed her clothes. The accused fled the scene after the victim raised an alarm. The victim’s mother had approached the Pahadishareef Police Station with a complaint on December 2015. A case was registered and investigation began.
On Thursday, a local court awarded the punishment to the accused. He was also fined ₹1,000.
