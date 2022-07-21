Telangana

67-year-old man convicted

A 67-year-old man was awarded three years imprisonment in a POCSO case, police said.

Police identified the accused as V Krishna Reddy, a watchman, who called a five-year-old victim to his place and removed her clothes. The accused fled the scene after the victim raised an alarm. The victim’s mother had approached the Pahadishareef Police Station with a complaint on December 2015. A case was registered and investigation began.

On Thursday, a local court awarded the punishment to the accused. He was also fined ₹1,000.


