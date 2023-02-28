660 grams of hashish concealed in chocolate balls seized 

February 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Miyapur police and Hyderabad - Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) nabbed a gang allegedly peddling hashish in the form of chocolate balls and arrested three persons.

About 660 grams of hashish concealed in 110 chocolate balls were seized from them.

The peddlers were identified as Dudaram Chowdari and his wife Shanthi Devi, who run a kirana store at Hafeezpet in Miyapur police limits.

They allegedly procured the chocolate balls from an LPG delivery boy, Mahender Kumavath, who had been getting the supply from Rajasthan.

The couple was selling the concealed contraband at ₹100 per ball.