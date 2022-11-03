66 fresh COVID cases in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 21:15 IST

Another 66 fresh COVID cases, including 42 from Hyderabad, were detected across Telangana from 6,844 tests conducted and reports of 315 are yet to be declared on Friday. Three cases each from Rangareddy and Suryapet, two cases each from districts of Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Sangareddy and Karimnagar were also reported in the official bulletin released.

It takes the total number of those infected to about 8.41 lakh and those recovered to around 8.36 lakh while official death count remains at 4,111. As far as vaccination for COVID-19 goes, precaution dose or the booster dose coverage has touched 1.31 crore leaving another 1.51 crore to covered, for the first dose 2,534 are yet to take and second dose deficiency is 9.19 lakh, the bulletin noted.

