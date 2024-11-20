66 children rescued from child labour in Telangana’s month-long drive

A total of 66 children were rescued and 35 FIRs were registered in the month-long rescue and rehabilitation of child labourers, conducted between October 21 and November 20 by the Women’s Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana. Field checks were conducted on 56 previously rescued children to ensure that they were not re-employed or victimised, police said.

During the month-long drive, 37 awareness programmes were conducted and four inspection reports were generated by the Labour department. Interestingly, as many as 819 children including those rescued during Operations Smile and Muskaan, were enrolled in schools while 1,159 received wages to the tune of ₹54.61 lakh so far in 2024. As per the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the Telangana State Women Safety Wing (WSW) in collaboration with Women Development and Child Welfare Department, State Legal Services Authority, Labour Department and State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) and non-government organisations (NGOs) including Association for Voluntary Action, IJM and My Choices Foundation, launched the month-long special drive for rescue and rehabilitation of child labourers on October 21.

The key objective was to ensure identification, rescue, rehabilitation and awareness for combating child labour and trafficking and to strengthen inter-agency collaboration and community participation, DG of WSW, Shikha Goel explained. Officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Units identified children engaged in bonded labour, forced begging rackets and child labour and rescued them from railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, construction sites, tea stalls and shops footpaths and hotels.

The Cyberabad AHTU rescued 27 children and registered 24 FIRs, which is the highest in the State. On November 4, an online convergence meeting was organised by Women Safety Wing of the Telangana police in which officials from all 33 District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), Special Juvenile Police Units (SJPUs) and Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), police officials from the tri-commissionerates, representatives from partner NGOs participated.

