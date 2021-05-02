66 acres of assigned land in Eatala’s possession, claims Collector’s report

Collector’s report based on field surveys; land to be resumed by govt.

The State government on Sunday released a six page preliminary report of Medak Collector A. Harish highlighting the illegal occupation of 66 acres and one gunta of assigned land for weaker sections by Minister Eatala Rajender for his mega hatchery at Atchampet village of Masaipet mandal in Medak district.

The confidential report was based on field surveys conducted by revenue teams headed by Mr. Harish on Saturday on orders of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao the previous day.

It disclosed that Mr. Rajender enjoyed 121.27 acres of land, including 66 acres and one gunta of assigned land and 55 acres and 26 guntas of patta land, in 18 survey numbers of Atchampet village and three survey numbers of the adjoining Hakimpet village. The patta land was under examination.

On action to be taken following the detection of ‘serious lapses’, the Collector said that the 66 acres and one gunta of assigned land will be resumed under Telangana Assigned Land (Prevention of Transfer) Act. Further action as deemed fit will also be taken.

Since many trees were felled for construction of a road at the site, action will be initiated under Conservation of Forest Act as per a report of forest department.

It was observed that some patta land were converted into non-agricultural land without obtaining permission as required under Telangana Agricultural Land (Conversion for non-agricultural purpose) Act. Roads and some buildings/sheds were raised on the said land. The loss of exchequer to the government on account of not taking permission will be assessed and suitable action taken under the Act.

In the course of inquiry at Atchampet and Hakimpet villages, the report said 20 villagers complained about their assigned land being encroached by the Minister by threatening them with dire consequences.

The inquiry officers diligently noted their complaint that the Minister’s brother-in-law Suresh alias Suri did not pay them money after taking possession of their land under threat. In two holdings, Mr. Rajender and others had excavated gravel to a depth of 20 feet each. Lifting of gravel in three other plots was also detected. They filed a police complaint against a pattadar who resisted.

Some sheds, buildings, a huge wall and a road were laid through the encroachments. An area of 10 acres and 25 guntas of ceiling land at Hakimpet was blocked for any use by the Minister after taking up constructions. A compound wall blocked three acres and 11 guntas of patta and ceiling land at Atchampet.