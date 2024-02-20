GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹65.5 lakh and 3.5 kg gold seized from govt. official in Telangana 

February 20, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Executive engineer at Tribal Welfare Engineering department K. Jaga Jyothi after she was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹84,000 at her office in Hyderabad by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday.

Executive engineer at Tribal Welfare Engineering department K. Jaga Jyothi after she was allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹84,000 at her office in Hyderabad by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A sum of ₹65.5 lakh and 3.639 kg gold, worth ₹1.51 crore, were recovered by Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) during a search at the residence of K. Jaga Jyothi, executive engineer in-charge of school education wing of the Tribal Welfare Engineering department, at Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad on Tuesday, according to the ACB.

Ms. Jyothi was arrested by the ACB at her office in Tribal Bhavan, Masab Tank, on February 19 (Monday) while accepting a bribe of ₹84,000 from a contractor. Many property documents for open plots and agricultural land were also identified during the search, the officers said. 

Ms. Jyothi had demanded the bribe from B. Ganganna, a licensed contractor in Nizamabad, to perform an official duty.

The Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Hyderabad will hear her case. Further searches at her residence and scrutiny of bank accounts are under way, the officers said.

