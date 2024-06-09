ADVERTISEMENT

65 new treatment procedures brought under Aarogyasri

Published - June 09, 2024 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Aarogyasri scheme, introduced by the Congress government in 2007 to provide quality healthcare to economically disadvantaged individuals, currently benefits 2.84 crore beneficiaries

The Hindu Bureau

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. File.

The State government has brought 65 treatment procedures under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme besides increasing cash packages for 1,375 old treatment procedures. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka issued orders releasing ₹497 crore for this purpose on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

These changes, aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, particularly for costly diseases such as Angiogram, Parkinson’s, and Spinal conditions, involve an increase in treatment package prices within the ongoing Aarogyasri scheme. The Deputy Chief Minister also gave orders releasing the funds following discussions held at the State secretariat. 

The Aarogyasri scheme, introduced by the Congress government in 2007 to provide quality healthcare to economically disadvantaged individuals, currently benefits 2.84 crore beneficiaries across the State. These beneficiaries receive financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh through the scheme, which 1,402 hospitals facilitate. There are 1,672 under the scheme at present.  

Moreover, the inclusion of 98 treatment procedures from Ayushman Bharat into the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme is projected to cost the government approximately ₹189.83 crore. Alongside this, the acceptance of 65 new treatments will incur an expenditure of ₹158.20 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US