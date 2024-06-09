GIFT a SubscriptionGift
65 new treatment procedures brought under Aarogyasri

The Aarogyasri scheme, introduced by the Congress government in 2007 to provide quality healthcare to economically disadvantaged individuals, currently benefits 2.84 crore beneficiaries

Published - June 09, 2024 07:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. File.

The State government has brought 65 treatment procedures under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme besides increasing cash packages for 1,375 old treatment procedures. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka issued orders releasing ₹497 crore for this purpose on Saturday. 

These changes, aimed at enhancing healthcare accessibility, particularly for costly diseases such as Angiogram, Parkinson’s, and Spinal conditions, involve an increase in treatment package prices within the ongoing Aarogyasri scheme. The Deputy Chief Minister also gave orders releasing the funds following discussions held at the State secretariat. 

The Aarogyasri scheme, introduced by the Congress government in 2007 to provide quality healthcare to economically disadvantaged individuals, currently benefits 2.84 crore beneficiaries across the State. These beneficiaries receive financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh through the scheme, which 1,402 hospitals facilitate. There are 1,672 under the scheme at present.  

Moreover, the inclusion of 98 treatment procedures from Ayushman Bharat into the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme is projected to cost the government approximately ₹189.83 crore. Alongside this, the acceptance of 65 new treatments will incur an expenditure of ₹158.20 crore.

