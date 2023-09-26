64% of CCTV cameras in country are in Telangana, says Minister

September 26, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

“Of the total closed circuit TV cameras in the country, 64% of them are in Telangana,” said Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Monday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a CCTV network of 2,306 cameras along with Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC). The network is aimed at ensuring public safety and coordination among various departments.

Mr. Ali also inaugurated the war room to facilitate the assembly of top functionaries in the government and heads of departments at the TSPICCC in the event of crises for effective mitigation and decision-making. Also, a visitors’ gallery now allows people to get an inside view of the operations of the centre.

Mr. Ali said: “Telangana State police emerged as one of the best police forces in the country by leveraging advanced technology and practices.”

The project is funded by the Safe City Project, the Centrally-sponsored scheme, which involves identification of hotspots for crime against women and deployment of various components including infrastructure, technology adoption, and capacity building in community through awareness programmes.

The new addition of the advanced cameras, officials said, are installed across the three police commissionerate limits of Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Hyderabad city, and connected to the command control centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anjani Kumar said the addition of cameras now is particularly timely with big public events such as Vinayaka Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi.

Mr. Anand explained the expansion of the centre, including the establishment of new bureaus like Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Cyber Security Bureau, the integration of camera feed and sensor data of other departments, and systems such as Dial 100.

The police integrated command and control centre, he said, is transformed into a full-fledged, multi-agency operations and disaster management centre. He added that all the departments will monitor the Ganesh idol immersions and Milad juloos from here.

Addl. police commissioners Vikram Singh Mann (L&O), Sudhir Babu (Traffic), Viswaprasad (SB), Jt. CP (Crimes & SIT) and nodal officer Safe City Project Gajarao Bhupal and others were present on the occasion.

