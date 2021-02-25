6.38% of students turn up for classes

Students having mid-day meals at Indira Nagar Government School in Khammam on Wednesday.

25 February 2021 00:33 IST

Classroom instruction for students of classes VI, VII and VIII begins in 658 schools in Khammam dist.

Classroom instruction for students of classes VI, VII and VIII began in a total of 658 schools, including government and private schools, in the district on a lacklustre note with just 6.38 % of the total enrolled students turning up for the classes on Wednesday.

Physical classes for students of IX and X have already resumed across the district on February 1 in adherence to the COVID-19 safety norms.

Out of 40,583 total students of classes VI, VII and VIII enrolled in 658 schools, only 2,590 students attended the classes on Wednesday in Khammam district, sources said.

Sources attributed the low attendance to factors like the State government’s announcement to resume classes for VI, VII and VIII standard students of all schools, subject to the consent of their parents, at a short notice.

The government upper primary and high schools recorded a meagre attendance of 6.18 % and the private schools registered 6.61 %.

However, the attendance percentage of students of classes IX and X in both government and private schools together stood at 76.92 % on Wednesday.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, around 26.38% of the total enrolled students of classes VI to XII attended classes in all the educational institutions, including government/local body, KGBV and private schools, on Wednesday.