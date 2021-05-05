6,361 fresh cases detected in Telangana, 51 more die

Telangana recorded 6,361 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with a total of 77,435 samples being tested. The death toll has reached 2,527 with 51 more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the deadly infection.

Results of 3,882 persons were awaited.

From the past six days (April 29 to May 4), just about 77,000 samples are being examined per day .

Among the new cases, the highest of 1,225 were recorded in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 423 from Rangareddy and 422 from Medchal Malkajgiri. The lowest of 34 cases were from Narayanpet and 35 each from Nirmal and Mulugu.

More than 1.32 crore samples have been tested so far, leading to the detection of 4,69,722 positive cases. Of the total, 77,704 cases are active cases while 3,89,491 have recovered, according to the government bulletin.