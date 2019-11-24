63 college girls fall sick after eating hostel food

NIZAMABAD

As many as 63 students of the Tribal Welfare Residential Degree College For Girls here fell sick after consuming food on Saturday night. They suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach ache after having dinner.

They were immediately taken and admitted in the Government General Hospital here, and their condition is said to be out of danger.

District Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao visited the hospital in the morning and enquired about their health. Doctors informed him that the students were recuperating and would be discharged by evening.

Meanwhile, the Collector asked officials to investigate, and to find out who were responsible for the students falling ill.