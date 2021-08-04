623 COVID-19 cases recorded in State

04 August 2021 21:13 IST

Telangana recorded 623 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 6,47,229. While 1,12,796 samples were examined, results of 1,696 are awaited. Meanwhile, three COVID patients have died.

The new 623 cases include 77 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 65 cases in Karimnagar, 59 from Warangal Urban, 52 from Khammam, 41 each from Nalgonda and Pedapalli. No infection was detected in Narayanpet, and only one case was recorded in Kamareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to August 4 of this year, over 2.24 crore samples were put to test and 6,47,229 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 8,803 were active cases, 6,34,612 have recovered, while 3,814 people have died.

