62 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Zero deaths were reported on Sunday

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana shot up to 333 as 62 new cases were detected on Sunday. Of the total cases detected till April 5, 289 are active cases, 33 were cured or discharged and 11 people suffering from coronavirus have died. Zero deaths were reported on Sunday.

Across the State, the highest number of 145 active cases were reported in Hyderabad, followed by 23 in Warangal Urban, and 19 in Nizamabad. Of the 33 people who were either cured or discharged, 10 are from Hyderabad, 11 from Karimnagar.

Director of Public Health and Family Welfare G. Srinivasa Rao maintained that there is no evidence of community transmission in the State.

Officials have appealed people who have returned from Markaz, New Delhi, and their contacts are being tracked, tested and treated for COVID-19. Those who were in contact with any one who traveled to Markaz were requested to go to nearest government health facility if they develop any symptoms.

