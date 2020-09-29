62 from AP, TS figure in rich list

HYDERABAD

29 September 2020 22:24 IST

Their cumulative wealth stood at ₹2,45,800 crore

A total of 62 individuals from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana figure in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, with their cumulative wealth pegged at ₹2,45,800 crore.

Topping the list from the Telugu States with ₹49,200 crore is Murali Divi and family of Divi’s Laboratories. With 20 entrants, pharmaceuticals industry accounts for most number of wealth creators from the two States. With a wealth of ₹13,900 crore, B. Parthasaradhi Reddy and family of Hetero Drugs secured the second spot.

Others in the top 10 from the two States are K. Satish Reddy and family of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories with ₹11,200 crore, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures’ P.Pitchi Reddy (₹11,100 crore) and PV Krishna Reddy (₹10,700 crore), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories GV Prasad and G Anuradha (₹9,400 crore), Rameswar Rao Jupally and family of My Home Industries (₹8,900 crore), M. Satyanarayana Reddy and family of MSN Laboratories (₹8,700 crore), Natco Pharma’s V. C. Nannapaneni (₹7,500 crore); and C. Visweswara Rao and family of Navayuga Engineering (₹4,900 crore).

Advertising

Advertising

Mahima Datla of Biological E is the only woman from the two States. She and her family have a wealth of ₹4,700 crore.

The IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020 is a compilation of the richest individuals in India having a wealth of ₹1,000 crore or more, according to a release. Topping the list is Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani with a wealth of ₹658,400 crore, followed by Hinduja brothers with ₹143,700 crore, Shiv Nadar and family at ₹141,700 crore, and Gautam Adani and family ₹140,200 crore.

A release on the individuals figuring in the list from the two States said pharmaceutical sector accounts for 32% of the richest in AP and Telangana, followed by food processing with 11% and construction and engineering (8%).

Figuring in the top five wealth gainers in India are Chigurupati Krishna Prasad of Granules India with ₹3,500 crore and C. Sathyanarayana of Laurus Labs (₹3,100 crore). They gained 218% and 210% respectively. The release said the number of billionaires from the two States increased to nine from last year’s five.

Medha Servo Drives, Virchow Laboratories and Singhania Foods International contribute the highest number of individuals, at three each.

The release said there are nine new entrants from the two States in IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020. They are GS Raju and family of Deccan Chemicals (₹3,400 crore), C. Venkateswara Reddy and S. Subramanyam Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates with ₹2,500 crore each, Ramoji Rao of Ushodaya Enterprises with ₹2,500 crore, Preetam B. Lalvani of Prayagh Nutri Products (₹1,300 crore), Dasari Jai Ramesh of Vijai Electricals (₹1,300 crore), Meka Yugandhar of Karvy Stock Broking (₹1,100 crore), K. Prasad and family of Prasad Seeds (₹1,000 crore) and K. Varaprasad Reddy of Shantha Biotech (₹1,000 crore).