₹61.72 lakh worth gold seized at RGIA
Customs officials on Saturday seized foreign-origin gold weighing 1.14 kilograms from an international passenger who arrived from Dubai at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.
The market value of the seized gold is ₹61.72 lakh. Officials said that the accused male passenger concealed the yellow metal in a specially stitched pocket of his innerwear. Further investigations are in progress, they said.
