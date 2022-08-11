612 new COVID-19 cases recorded

August 11, 2022 21:11 IST

Hyderabad

COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 612 fresh cases reported across the State on Thursday, taking the total to 8,27,995. On the day, 39,413 were put to test and results of 918 are awaited. In Hyderabad alone, 268 new cases were reported.

On Thursday, 1,061 patients recovered, and were discharged, while a total of 4,271 patients are undergoing treatment or are under isolation.

Total samples tested per million population was 9,91,964 The recovery rate is 98.99% and the official death toll remains 4,111.

Officials said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive reports can go to any notified government COVID hospital where the government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals.