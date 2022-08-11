Telangana

612 new COVID-19 cases recorded

Staff ReporterAugust 11, 2022 21:11 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 21:11 IST

Hyderabad

COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 612 fresh cases reported across the State on Thursday, taking the total to 8,27,995. On the day, 39,413 were put to test and results of 918 are awaited. In Hyderabad alone, 268 new cases were reported. 

On Thursday, 1,061 patients recovered, and were discharged, while a total of 4,271 patients are undergoing treatment or are under isolation.

Total samples tested per million population was 9,91,964  The recovery rate is 98.99% and the official death toll remains 4,111.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without COVID positive reports can go to any notified government COVID hospital where the government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in government hospitals.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hyderabad
Read more...