612 more coronavirus cases in Telangana

11 December 2020 23:02 IST

Telangana recorded 612 COVID cases on Thursday taking the total to 2,76,516. While 55,178 samples were tested, results of 677 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients died.

The new 612 cases include 144 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 73 from Rangareddy, and 60 from Medchal Malkajgiri.

The total number of tests has crossed 60 lakhs. From March 2 to December 9, a total of 60,29,209 samples were tested and 2,76,516 have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of the total cases, 7,604 were active cases, 2,67,427 have recovered, and 1,485 have died.

