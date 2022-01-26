612 kg of ganja seized from mini-van, one arrested

MULUGU

26 January 2022 21:13 IST

Value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹ 90 lakh

Mangapet police have seized around 612 kg of dry ganja from a mini-van and arrested one person during a vehicle checking drive at Timmampeta crossroads in Mangapeta mandal on Tuesday.

Acting on credible information, the police along with the CRPF personnel intercepted the mini-van at Timmampeta crossroads while it was heading towards Eturunagaram around Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The police found the contraband hidden in sealed packets inside the mini-van and arrested the driver of the vehicle.

The police identified the driver as V Rajasekhar, 28, a native of Kalleda village in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district. He reportedly confessed to the police that he along with four others procured the dry ganja from some persons near Mothugudem forest area in Andhra Pradesh. He was apprehended by the Mangapet police while illegally transporting the contraband in the mini-van. His four other accomplices fled in another vehicle that escorted the mini-van, sources said.

Producing the seized contraband at a press conference held in Mulugu on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil said the value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹ 90 lakh. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, who are at large.