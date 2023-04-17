₹610 crore fund for afforestation is unspent, Kishan reminds CM

April 17, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy has brought to the notice of the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao that about ₹610 crore of the allocated amount from the Compensatory Afforestation Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) was not being utilised for the last three years, on Monday.

In an official communication, the Minister said Telangana had not spent the amount as per its own Annual Plan of Operations (APO) for afforestation under the scheme. While the State was to spend ₹1,737 crore in the last three years between 2019-20 and 2021-22, the actual utilisation during this period was ₹1,127.93 crore, leaving ₹610 crore unspent in the plan devised by it, he claimed.

The CAMPA scheme was brought into vogue to create a comprehensive strategy to increase the forest area lost due to various development programmes across the country by increasing the trees in the respective areas. The Centre had also released about ₹30 crore under various centrally sponsored schemes for forest conservation, wildlife conservation, and the maintenance of parks and zoos in the last eight years, but the Telangana government has not been able to release even its share of ₹2.2 crore towards ‘Project Tiger’, he said.

Mr. Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP, pointed out that the recent report by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had brought to light that tigers were locally extirpated form Kawal Tiger Reserve and Chennur of Telangana. The NTCA report showed Telangana was one of the few States where tiger population had actually decreased and immediate conservation measures need to be taken.

The report cleared mentioned that if management activities like prey augmentation, habitat restoration, and protection are undertaken with serious efforts, tiger reserves and protected areas in the States of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, still hold potential for further recovery of tiger populations.

Hence, the Minister requested KCR to take appropriate measures to restore the lost forest area in the State by making full use of the funds released by the Central government under the CAMPA fund, and promptly release the funds to be released by his government as its share for the various Central government sponsored schemes related to wildlife conservation.