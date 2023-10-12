61 kilograms of marijuana seized, four held

October 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Prohibition and Excise officials of Hyderabad seized 61 kilograms of marijuana from a gang of four men at the Begumpet Railway Station while they were smuggling it via train from Odisha to Mumbai.

Officials said that the accused were identified as Hafij Najir Shaik, Ramjan Adam Patel, Chandulal Laxman Bainade, and Ansari Gulam Gaushnur, all residents of Shirur, Pune. They were caught based on a tip off while smuggling the contraband on the Konark Express. “The gang members purchased the drugs from one Harsh Pradhan from Berhampur, Odisha, and were heading to Pune. The value of the seized contraband is said to be ₹15.25 lakh,” said the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.