61 kilograms of marijuana seized, four held

October 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Excise officials of Hyderabad seized 61 kilograms of marijuana from a gang of four men at the Begumpet Railway Station while they were smuggling it via train from Odisha to Mumbai.  

Officials said that the accused were identified as Hafij Najir Shaik, Ramjan Adam Patel, Chandulal Laxman Bainade, and Ansari Gulam Gaushnur, all residents of Shirur, Pune. They were caught based on a tip off while smuggling the contraband on the Konark Express. “The gang members purchased the drugs from one Harsh Pradhan from Berhampur, Odisha, and were heading to Pune. The value of the seized contraband is said to be ₹15.25 lakh,” said the officials. 

