HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

61 kilograms of marijuana seized, four held

October 12, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Excise officials of Hyderabad seized 61 kilograms of marijuana from a gang of four men at the Begumpet Railway Station while they were smuggling it via train from Odisha to Mumbai.  

Officials said that the accused were identified as Hafij Najir Shaik, Ramjan Adam Patel, Chandulal Laxman Bainade, and Ansari Gulam Gaushnur, all residents of Shirur, Pune. They were caught based on a tip off while smuggling the contraband on the Konark Express. “The gang members purchased the drugs from one Harsh Pradhan from Berhampur, Odisha, and were heading to Pune. The value of the seized contraband is said to be ₹15.25 lakh,” said the officials. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.