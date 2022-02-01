61 children rescued under Operation Smile

Medak police conduct raids on shops

The police of Medak district have conducted raids and rescued as many as 61 children from different places of employment.

Disclosing these details, Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini on Tuesday said that the police have conducted raids under Operation Smile on motor vehicle repair shops, cloth shops and some other shops and rescued these children.

These children were handed over to District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) and they would be presented before the Child Welfare Committee and later counselling will be held for the parents of these children. She has appealed the public to dial 100 or 1098 if child labour was found at any place.